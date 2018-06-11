2 children die, 3rd hurt in southern Michigan camper fire

BRONSON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two children, ages 2 and 5, have died after the camper they were in caught fire in southern Michigan.

The Branch County Sheriff's Office says the fire started around 10:30 a.m. Monday at a rural campground near Bronson, about 115 miles southwest of Detroit.

WOOD-TV reports a third child, age 7, was injured.

Authorities say the three children were alone in the fifth-wheel camper when the fire started. Its cause remains under investigation.

The children's names haven't been released. Their relationship to one another wasn't clear Monday afternoon.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com