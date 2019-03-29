10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP REVELS IN RETELLING EARLY RESULTS OF MUELLER PROBE

A fired-up President Donald Trump turned the findings of the Russia investigation into a political weapon at a Michigan rally.

2. WHO'S TURNING UP THE PRESSURE FOR MUELLER REPORT

Democrats intensified their demands for Robert Mueller's full report after learning the special counsel's findings from his Trump-Russia investigation run to more than 300 pages.

3. WHITHER BREXIT

On the day that Britain was originally scheduled to leave the European Union, lawmakers are facing what Theresa May's embattled government describes as the "last chance to vote for Brexit."

4. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT COULD REVIEW SMOLLETT CASE

Some former federal prosecutors say there are enough anomalies to justify a Justice Department review of why Chicago prosecutors dismissed all charges against the actor Jussie Smollett.

5. MOSQUE SURVIVOR SAYS HE FORGIVES ATTACKER

A man who survived New Zealand's mosque attacks told a crowd of about 20,000 people he forgives the terrorist who killed his wife and 49 others.

6. ARABS SEEK UNITY ON GOLAN HEIGHTS AND JERUSALEM

Arab leaders meeting in Tunisia on Sunday hope to project unified opposition to the Trump administration's acceptance of Israeli control over the Golan Heights and Jerusalem, but there are rifts.

7. WHY HOMELESSNESS IS RISING IN ARGENTINA

An economic crisis, soaring inflation and a spike in utility bills fueled by government austerity measures have left more Argentines unable to afford a home in the South American country.

8. TRUMP SURPRISES HIS AIDES AND ALLIES WITH ABRUPT DECREES

A series of announcements by President Donald Trump in a 72-hour span last week upended planning on three of the administration's most important foreign policy initiatives.

9. HAWAII WEIGHS NATION'S FIRST STATEWIDE BAN ON FLAVORED E-CIGARETTES

Hawaii is considering a new crackdown on nicotine: outlawing flavored electronic cigarette liquids and flavored tobacco to combat a spike in teenage vaping.

10. OPENING DAY TURNS INTO RECORD HOME RUN DERBY

The baseball was flying on a record-setting opening day as a total of 48 home runs were hit across Major League Baseball.