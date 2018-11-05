10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'EVERYTHING'S AT STAKE'

There are indications Democrats may seize control of at least one chamber of Congress, but nothing is certain on the eve of the first nationwide elections of the Trump presidency.

2. ONLINE VOTING SYSTEM PROBLEMS ALLEGED IN GEORGIA

Republican nominee Brian Kemp makes a hacking allegation against Democrats just as reporting emerged of a gaping vulnerability in a system that Kemp controls as secretary of state; no evidence or details were presented.

3. MIGRANT CARAVAN PLANS PUSH TO MEXICO'S CAPITAL

Some 1,000 Central Americans vow to walk and hitch rides to get from Cordoba to Mexico City, a journey fraught with peril.

4. US RE-IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON TEHRAN

Then end of economic benefits from America hurts Iran's vital oil industry, a crucial source of hard currency for its anemic economy.

5. SAUDI INVESTIGATORS WORKED TO REMOVE EVIDENCE

A senior Turkish official confirms a newspaper report that a team of Saudis included a chemical and a toxicology expert who were tasked with obfuscating the evidence.

6. LION AIR JET HAD AIRSPEED PROBLEM

The "black box" data recorder from a crashed Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner shows its last four flights all had an airspeed indicator problem, investigators say.

7. WHAT A LUXURY CITY IN DAMASCUS REVEALS

Residential high-rises and shopping centers under construction form the Syrian government's blueprint for rebuilding areas destroyed by war; critics say Assad is using such projects to consolidate post-war power.

8. TRIAL SET OVER CITIZENSHIP QUERY

A federal judge in New York is ready to hear evidence from critics of a Commerce Department decision to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

9. CANDIDATE CHIDES 'SNL' OVER JOKE

Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican congressional hopeful, criticizes comedian Pete Davidson for poking fun at the eyepatch he wears after being injured in combat.

10. BRADY OUTDUELS RODGERS

The Patriots' quarterback throws for 294 yards and a touchdown as New England wins its sixth straight, 31-17 over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.