10 Things to Know for Today

In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, Kristen and Jason Atoigue Burgaw pilot a boat through floodwaters after visiting their house to retrieve their flood insurance papers and their son's hamster in Pender County, N.C. The Atoigues sustained a few feet of water in their residence. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) less In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, Kristen and Jason Atoigue Burgaw pilot a boat through floodwaters after visiting their house to retrieve their flood insurance papers and their son's hamster in Pender ... more Photo: Kristen Zeis, AP

In this Aug. 9, 2018, photo, Safe Night Access Project in Seattle volunteers Justice Rivera, left, and Laura LeMoon pass out supplies to people on the street while providing harm reduction services to sex workers along a north Seattle strip known for prostitution. Recent crackdowns targeting the sex-for-hire industry have reduced the number of commercial ads on the internet and helped fight online trafficking. But activists and police say the efforts may have had unintended consequences - landing women and girls back on the streets, where dangers also lurk. less In this Aug. 9, 2018, photo, Safe Night Access Project in Seattle volunteers Justice Rivera, left, and Laura LeMoon pass out supplies to people on the street while providing harm reduction services to sex ... more Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field with defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. The Lions defeated the Patriots 26-10. less Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field with defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. The ... more Photo: Paul Sancya, AP



Photo: Kristen Zeis, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 2ND KAVANAUGH ACCUSER COMES FORWARD

Deborah Ramirez describes to The New Yorker magazine of an unwanted sexual encounter during the Supreme Court nominee's first year at Yale.

2. BILL COSBY FACES SENTENCING FOR 2004 SEXUAL ASSAULT

A judge will decide whether to give the 81-year-old comedian as much as 30 years in prison or send him home on probation.

3. TRUMP BEGINS SEQUEL TO STORMY UN DEBUT

The president will again confront the dangers posed by North Korea's nuclear threat, though its shadow may appear somewhat less ominous than a year ago.

4. SEVERE FLOODING FEARED NEAR SOUTH CAROLINA COAST

Authorities in Georgetown County say they have put as many as 8,000 people on alert for possible evacuations in expectation of up to 10 feet floodwaters this week.

5. IRAN ALLOWING MORE PUBLIC DISSENT

But limits still clearly exist in Iran's Shiite theocracy and the frustration people feel may not be satiated by complaining alone, AP learns.

6. WHAT IS AN UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE OF TRAFFICKING LAW

Recent crackdowns targeting the sex-for-hire industry on the internet are landing women and girls back on the streets, where dangers also lurk, AP finds.

7. TRUMP TARGETS VENEZUELA'S FOOD CORRUPTION

U.S. officials distributed a list of suspected companies they believe Caracas has used to siphon off millions of dollars in foreign food imports amid widespread starvation.

8. US, CHINA TRADE ROW INTENSIFIES

Responding to U.S. tariff hikes, Beijing begins to collect taxes of 5 or 10 percent on a $60 billion list of 5,207 American goods, from honey to industrial chemicals.

9. SCRABBLE DICTIONARY ADDS WORDS TO OFFICIAL PLAY

It's time to rethink your game because 300 new words are coming your way, including long-awaited gems like "OK" and "ew."

10. NEW LIONS COACH BEATS MENTOR

Former Patriots assistant Matt Patricia beats former boss Bill Belichick to get his first win as an NFL head coach in Detroit's 26-10 win over New England.