10 Things to Know for Today

A member of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wades through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) falls after taking a hit from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SWOLLEN RIVERS NEAR RECORD LEVELS AS FLORENCE LOOMS

Catastrophic flooding from Florence spreads across the Carolinas with Wilmington virtually cut off by the deluge and the vast storm system now over several states.

2. HOPE FADES FOR DOZENS TRAPPED IN LANDSLIDES

A Philippine mayor says it's unlikely any of those thought buried in a landslide set off by Typhoon Mangkhut will be found alive in the chapel they had sheltered.

3. ACCUSER'S STORY ROILS PLAN FOR SUPREME COURT VOTE

Christine Blasey Ford alleges that a drunken Brett Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teens, the Washington Post reports.

4. NEW LEAK SHOWS ASSANGE SOUGHT RUSSIAN VISA IN 2010

A new cache of internal WikiLeaks files obtained by the AP shows that WikiLeaks staffers discussed having the ex-hacker skip bail and escape Britain as authorities closed in.

5. WHAT MOON WANTS FROM KIM

The South Korean president says he will push for "irreversible, permanent peace" and for better dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington during talks with the North Korean leader this week.

6. HOW HEROIN USERS CAN AVOID OVERDOSES

The newest tool in the fight against opioid overdoses is an inexpensive test strip that can detect the presence of fentanyl, a potentially deadly painkiller.

7. OBAMA FACING ANOTHER POLITICAL TEST

Returning to the stump poses challenges for him and the Democratic Party as he has struggled to turn admiration for him into votes when he's not on the ballot.

8. AMAZON LAUNCHES SMALL BUSINESS SHOP

Amazon Storefronts will only list products sold by small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.

9. WHO'S FAVORED AT EMMYS

"The Handmaid's Tale," ''Game of Thrones" and "Atlanta" are the top contenders on television's biggest night.

10. PRESCOTT, 'D' LEAD COWBOYS TO 20-13 WIN OVER GIANTS

The Cowboys' quarterback threw a 64-yard touchdown early and Dallas' defense sacked New York's Eli Manning six times to take the NFC East matchup.