Woman, 2 teenage girls found dead in Texas gated community

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The bodies of a woman and two teenage girls have been found in a multimillion-dollar home in an affluent gated community northwest of San Antonio.

The house is in the Anaqua Springs Ranch development in the hills about 25 miles northwest of San Antonio. Bexar (BAYR) County sheriff's officials say a man who was dating the woman, who was believed to be in her 30s, discovered the bodies shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the women and girls had all been shot in the upper torso.

Salazar said the girls' deaths appeared to be homicides, but investigators are reserving judgment on whether the woman's death was a homicide and suicide pending further investigation.

The sheriff said the woman and the girls were related to one another but didn't specify how. No identities have been released.