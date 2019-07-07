https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-14076675.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-08-23-46-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(four, eight, twenty-three, forty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $165 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments