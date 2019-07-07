Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-08-23-46-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(four, eight, twenty-three, forty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $165 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/