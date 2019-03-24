https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13712039.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $625 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
