Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

21-31-42-49-59, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5

(twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/