https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Night-13020986.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game
Published 11:30 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
01-04-08-11-13-16-17-19-20-21-22-23
(one, four, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
View Comments