USA Compression: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $170.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.6 million.

USA Compression shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

