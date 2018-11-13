US hardens border at Tijuana to prepare for migrant caravan

Children laugh while watching the show of priest Antonio Aceves, 37, who is also a magician known as Tonio, at the Benito Juarez Auditorium that is being used as a migrant shelter, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Several thousand Central American migrants marked a month on the road Monday as they hitched rides toward the western Mexico city of Guadalajara.

Central American children, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, watch TV at the Benito Juarez Auditorium, used as a migrant shelter, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Several thousand Central American migrants marked a month on the road Monday as they hitched rides toward the western Mexico city of Guadalajara.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. government says it is working to "harden" the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, to prepare for the arrival of a migrant caravan leapfrogging its way across western Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection says it's closing four lanes at the busy San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry in San Diego, California, on Tuesday. It says it will install new infrastructure "in preparation for the migrant caravan and the potential safety and security risk that it could cause."

Thousands of Central American migrants left shelters in the western city of Guadalajara Tuesday to head by bus to a highway tollbooth to wait for rides to their next destination.