US Education Department investigating college bribery scheme

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close US Education Department investigating college bribery scheme 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The U.S. Education Department has launched an investigation into eight schools embroiled in a college admissions cheating scheme.

A letter sent to the schools Monday says the department is investigating whether they violated federal rules surrounding the management of federal student aid.

The notice was sent to the University of Southern California, Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and other universities tied to a federal bribery case.

More than 30 people were charged in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to get their children admitted to elite U.S. schools.

The department's letter asks each school to provide documents related to the case along with admission and marketing records.

Secretary Betsy DeVos previously said officials were weighing whether department rules were violated.

A department spokeswoman declined to comment on the investigation.