U.S. Concrete: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EULESS, Texas (AP) _ U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $15.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Euless, Texas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The concrete and aggregates producer posted revenue of $404.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414 million.

U.S. Concrete expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.

U.S. Concrete shares have fallen 60 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 58 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USCR