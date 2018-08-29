Tweet of O'Rourke's mugshot triggers social media sparring
Will Weissert, Associated Press
Updated
Twitter account Texas GOP shared images of Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke's while chiding him for failing to yet settle on dates for a series of debates with Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz .
This screen grab comes from a May 2012 TV ad from then-Rep. Silvestre Reyes, D-El Paso, saying challenger Beto O'Rourke had a criminal record (VIMEO video, August 2018).
This screen grab comes from a May 2012 TV ad from then-Rep. Silvestre Reyes, D-El Paso, saying challenger Beto O'Rourke had a criminal record (VIMEO video, August 2018).
Things to know about Beto O'Rourke
Things to know about Beto O'Rourke
1. He used to be in a punk rock band
He formed the punk rock band Foss in El Paso. They went on to tour around the United States and Canada. They sounded like early NOFX, if that means anything to you. You can see a performance here on YouTube. It's loud.
2. Famous friends
Oddly, the most famous member of Foss would end up being the drummer, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, who moved on to the cult-favorite bands At the Drive-In (seen here in 2000) and the Mars Volta.
3. He's also an Ivy Leaguer
Like his opponent across the aisle, O'Rourke also went to college in the Ivy League. He graduated from Columbia University in 1995 with an English degree.
4. Early start
He ran for and won his first race for city council at 32, with a focus on downtown development and border issues, seeing the two as inextricably linked. He wrote a book about the drug war and offered legislation calling for an "honest, open national debate on ending the prohibition on narcotics."
In 1995, he was arrested for breaking and entering, a prank gone awry, he says, when some friends bet they could get past a fence surrounding a local college. Then there was the 1998 drunken driving arrest, an incident he says was "stupid" and regrets.
He told a TEDx audience in late 2016 during a talk on the border that he and his wife's first date occurred in part at the Kentucky Club in Juarez, across the border from El Paso (seen here). He took her there to impress her, he said. The bar opened in 1920 during Prohibition. It's on a list of Texas "bucket list" bars.
He runs while working in Washington, and it's a part of his daily routine, according to an interview in 2013. "I’ll run the Mall. It’s about four miles to the Washington Monument and back and about five to the Lincoln. So, I’ll do one of those runs, pick up breakfast in the basement of the Capitol and usually I’m at my desk by 8 or 8:30."
15. Clinton supporter
He endorsed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and was a super-delegate to the Democratic National Convention.
16. Social media active
He has active social media accounts to keep his constituents abreast of his comings and goings. He's even mastered Facebook Live.
17. Roadtrippin'
After a storm earlier this month nixed air travel to D.C., Rep. Will Hurd, left, and O'Rourke drove from San Antonio, becoming viral video sensations along the way. It also proved that R or D, everyone loves a road trip.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas Republican Party tweet recalling Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke's past arrests has triggered a partisan mugshot melee online.
The state GOP was chiding O'Rourke for failing to yet settle on dates for a series of debates with Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz when it tweeted an O'Rourke photo on Tuesday night that appeared to be a mugshot from a previous arrest.
Some users responded by posting mugshots of Republican former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who was indicted in 2014 on abuse of power charges that were subsequently dismissed by the state Supreme Court.
Others offered the mugshot of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is awaiting trial on securities fraud charges even amid what's expected to be an easy re-election campaign.
O'Rourke was arrested in his native El Paso in 1995, but misdemeanor burglary charges were later dropped. In 1998, he was arrested there again, this time for driving while intoxicated. That case was dismissed when O'Rourke attended driver classes.
Word of the arrests isn't new. O'Rourke was a little-known longshot in 2012 when he upset longtime U.S. Rep. Silvestre Reyes in the 2012 Democratic primary — despite the incumbent producing an ad publicizing O'Rourke's criminal record.
O'Rourke has talked about both incidents while campaigning for the Senate over the last nearly 18 months. He described being arrested for trying to jump a fence at the University of Texas at El Paso, but said there's no excuse for drunken driving, which led to his arrest 20 years ago.
Chris Evans, O'Rourke's spokesman, said the photo in the Republican Party of Texas tweet came from the Reyes ad. He added via email: "Beto talks about his arrests openly and often" and "has since his first campaign ever." O'Rourke served on the El Paso City Council before winning his current seat in Congress in 2012.
Cruz has never been arrested, but was once ticketed for underage alcohol possession when he was 17 and police stopped him and found unopened beer in his car.
O'Rourke has attracted national attention in his bid to upset Cruz and become the first Texas Democrat elected to statewide office since 1994. Both candidates have said they would like to debate at least five times before November — though their campaigns are still negotiating and have yet to finalize any dates.