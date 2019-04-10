Trump order would make it harder to block pipelines

President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trump order would make it harder to block pipelines 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will announce an executive order during a trip to Texas on Wednesday that could make it harder for states to scuttle pipelines and other energy projects based on concerns about their impact on water quality.

Trump has made it a priority to expand energy development, in part by rolling back government regulations.

Pointing to Washington state and New York, Republican lawmakers have complained about states using the permitting process to stop energy projects.

Trump will order the Environmental Protection Agency to issue new guidance that states will have to follow to comply with the Clean Water Act.

A second executive order will streamline the process for infrastructure projects that cross international borders. The move follows Trump's decision to issue a new permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.