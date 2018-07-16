This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Armando Martinez, of Weslaco, Texas. Austin police on Monday, July 16, 2018, announced the arrest of Martinez during a July 10 stop for allegedly speeding on southbound Interstate 35. The traffic stop in Central Texas led to $4.8 million in drugs found smuggled inside the tires of the pickup truck. (Austin Police Department via AP) less
This photo provided by the Austin Police Department in Austin, Texas,shows drugs that were found smuggled inside the tires of a pickup truck. Austin police on Monday, July 16, 2018, announced the arrest of Armando Martinez, of Weslaco, Texas, the driver of the vehicle during a July 10 stop for allegedly speeding on southbound Interstate 35. The traffic stop left to the discovery of the drugs. (Austin Police Department via AP) less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a traffic stop in Central Texas has led to $4.8 million in drugs found smuggled inside the tires of a pickup truck.
Austin police on Monday announced the arrest of the driver during a July 10 stop for allegedly speeding on southbound Interstate 35. The vehicle also lacked a front license plate.
Police say 43-year-old Armando Martinez of Weslaco gave officers permission to search the vehicle. Investigators report finding 82 pounds (37.19 kilograms) of cocaine, 50 pounds (22.68 kilograms) of methamphetamine and 6 pounds (2.72 kilograms) of heroin hidden in metal casings inside each tire.
Travis County jail records show Martinez was being held Monday on three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Online records didn't list an attorney for Martinez, whose bond was $300,000.