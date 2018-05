FILE- In this Aug 29, 2017, file photo, Richard Adkerson, left, CEO of Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., talks to the media as Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, center, and Energy and Minerals Minister Ignasius Jonan, right, listen during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. At $16.2 million, Adkerson was the top-paid CEO in Arizona for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File) less