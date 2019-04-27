The Latest: Suspect struck when kids shot by police arrested

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on a police shooting in Oklahoma that left a suspect and two children injured (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Authorities say a man wounded in a police shooting in Oklahoma that also injured two children is now in custody in Texas after being treated and released from a hospital.

The police chief in Paris, Texas, says his department arrested 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith on Friday after he was released from a hospital there. Smith is a suspect in the April 11 armed robbery of a Pizza Hut in Hugo, Oklahoma, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Paris.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman says Smith and the two children were shot Friday when Hugo police detectives tried to make contact with Smith.

Arbeitman says it's not clear if Smith fired on the officers or what prompted the shooting. She says Smith and the two children were taken to a hospital. Officials did not immediately release the names, ages and condition of the children.

___

