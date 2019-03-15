The Latest: Snow, rain, powerful winds hit the Upper Midwest

A man works his way through a flooded Galena Street as the Pecatonica River continues to rise in Darlington, Wis., Thursday, March 14, 2019. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning or flood watch for about two-thirds of the state. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on a powerful storm system moving through the Midwest (all times local):

7 a.m.

Snow, rain and powerful winds are sweeping across the Upper Midwest.

No travel is advised Friday morning in areas near Fargo, North Dakota, as heavy snow and poor visibility prompted the closure of two interstates.

In South Dakota, schools in Rapid City are closed as authorities dig out from a blizzard. Flooding on the other side of the state prompted officials in Sioux Falls to go door-to-door and evacuate residents from homes.

Flooding has also made several highways in Wisconsin unpassable. In Fond du Lac, rescuers had to move residents to higher ground after flooding on the Fond du Lac River.

Authorities say a tornado swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands late Thursday. State police said first-responders say at least 21 homes were damaged, though no injuries have been reported.

___

12 a.m.

A late-winter storm system continues its trek across the Midwest. It will send rain and snow into Minnesota and Illinois on Friday.

The storm left quickly rising floods in its wake in parts of eastern Nebraska and Iowa that saw residents evacuated from their homes, roads washed out in communities, and farmers worried all the water would drown livestock.

The National Weather Service says the system is expected to move into southern Minnesota and parts of Illinois, including Chicago, on Friday, with rain later turning to snow. But meteorologist Paul Fajman in Omaha says the effects aren't expected to be as bad as what was seen farther west and south.

A blizzard crippled parts of Wyoming, Colorado and western Nebraska on Wednesday.