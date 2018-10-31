The Latest: 2nd caravan reaches city in far-southern Mexico

Honduran migrant Geovany Pajuense takes a break from walking to Tapachula from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. He is part of a second caravan of more than 1,000 that forced its way across the river from Guatemala on Monday. Some have begun arriving in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula. less Honduran migrant Geovany Pajuense takes a break from walking to Tapachula from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. He is part of a second caravan of more than 1,000 that forced its way across the ... more Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP

Honduran migrants take a break from walking in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The migrants are part of a second caravan of more than 1,000 that forced its way across the river from Guatemala. Some have begun arriving in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula. less Honduran migrants take a break from walking in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The migrants are part of a second caravan of more than 1,000 that forced its way across the river from Guatemala. ... more Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP

Migrants line up to receive food handouts in front of the backside of a church heavily damaged in a Sept. 7, 2017 earthquake, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border stops for the night in Niltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. As the caravan resumed its slow advance Monday, still at least 1000 miles or farther from the U.S., the Pentagon announced it would send 5,200 active-duty troops to "harden" the border. less Migrants line up to receive food handouts in front of the backside of a church heavily damaged in a Sept. 7, 2017 earthquake, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border ... more Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP

Central Americans fill their water bottles with juice while waiting in line to receive donated food, in Niltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, where the migrants stopped for the night, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. As the caravan resumed its slow advance Monday, still at least 1000 miles or farther from the U.S., the Pentagon announced it would send 5,200 active-duty troops to "harden" the border. less Central Americans fill their water bottles with juice while waiting in line to receive donated food, in Niltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, where the migrants stopped for the night, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. As the ... more Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP





Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: 2nd caravan reaches city in far-southern Mexico 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NILTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on the caravan of migrants moving across southern Mexico (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

More than 1,000 migrants in a second caravan that forced its way across the river from Guatemala have now begun arriving in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula.

The first contingents began arriving to camp out in Tapachula's main plaza on Tuesday.

Fifty-four-year-old Gerbert Hinestrosa of Santa Barbara in Honduras is traveling with his wife and teenage son. He says he realizes how hard it will be to make it to the U.S. border.

He says that: "Right now I feel good." And he adds: "We have barely started, but I think it is going to be very difficult."

The first, larger caravan also passed through Tapachula about 10 days ago, and now is about 250 miles (400 kilometers) ahead, in the Oaxaca state city of Juchitan.

___

9:45 a.m.

A caravan of thousands of migrants is continuing its slow advance, setting off through Mexico's narrow, windy isthmus for the Oaxaca state city of Juchitan, which was devastated by an earthquake in September last year.

Migrants along the highway on Tuesday have been stuffing themselves into truck beds and sprinting alongside semi-trailer rigs, trying to grab hold and pull themselves up.

Twenty-three-year-old Levin Guillen of Corinto in Honduras said he's been getting threats from the same people who killed his father 18 years ago, and he hopes to reach an aunt who lives in Los Angeles. The farmer says he wants a chance to work and live in peace.

In his words, "We just want to a way to get to our final goal, which is the border."

When told that U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered 5,200 troops to the border, he replied: "According to what they say, we are not going to be very welcome at the border, but we're going to try."