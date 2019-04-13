The Latest: Border Patrol drops more migrants in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on migrant arrivals in New Mexico (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Las Cruces officials say more migrants seeking asylum in the US were dropped off Saturday in the southern New Mexico city by the Border Patrol and the city is appealing for donations of food and personal hygiene items.

City officials said in a statement that 83 migrants arrived Saturday, following approximately 95 who were dropped off by the Border Patrol on Friday at a Gospel Rescue Mission homeless shelter and a campus of social service facilities.

Those arriving Saturday were taken to the Community of Hope campus and to the city's Meerscheidt Recreation Center, which is now closed to the public because of its use as temporary housing for migrants.

The statement said needed items included utensils, napkins, paper plates, sanitary napkins, shampoo, clothing, towels, blankets, canned food, bottled water, roam padding for bedding and stuffed toys.

The Border Patrol announced Thursday it would release migrants in southern New Mexico and in El Paso, Texas, pending their future court earings "due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations' capacity issues."

---

11:30 a.m.

Federal authorities have started dropping off migrants at a homeless shelter in Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the churches in the southern New Mexico city for months have been providing temporary shelter to migrants released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention but that Friday was the first time that the Border Patrol vans dropped off migrants at the Gospel Rescue Mission.

Approximately 70 were dropped off Friday morning and additional migrants were expected.

Las Cruces officials said they'd use a recreation center to augment other facilities being used to temporarily house migrants.