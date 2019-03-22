The Latest: Authorities say wounded Texas deputy recovering

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a West Texas sheriff's deputy (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a West Texas sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot during an early morning traffic stop.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the wounded deputy as Peter Herrera.

Herrera underwent surgery after he was shot early Friday as he approached a vehicle in San Elizario, southeast of El Paso.

The deputy did not return fire, and the people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two suspects were arrested a few blocks away, and authorities say deputies found the gun likely used in the shooting.

The suspects have not been identified, and officials haven't named the charges pending against them.

Fellow deputies were attending a blood drive that was being held to benefit Herrera.

