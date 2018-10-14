Texas woman dead in one-car crash in southeast Oklahoma

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A northeast Texas woman has died of injuries incurred in a one-car crash in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Patricia Lynn Pope of DeKalb (deh-KAB'), Texas, was a passenger in a car heading south on a rain-slick U.S. 259 at an unsafe speed Saturday night. She died at McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma.

The driver, 67-year-old Robert Henry Stroman of New Boston, Texas, and his 70-year-old wife, Barbara Ann Stroman, are in stable condition at McCurtain Memorial in Idabel.

An OHP statement says the car hydroplaned off the side of the highway and crashed.