Texas sending another 1,000 National Guard troops to border

Members of the U.S. military install multiple tiers of concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande near the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Laredo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he's sending another 1,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and blasted Congress as a "group of reprobates" over the growing humanitarian crisis.

Abbott said Friday that the additional Guard members will assist at detention facilities and at ports of entry. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the new deployment will bring the total number of Guard members on the Texas border to more than 2,000.

The Republican leaders scolded Congress over reports that a Texas border facility is neglecting migrant kids. The announcement in Texas came after House Democrats unveiled a $4.5 billion border measure on Friday.

Abbott said the federal government will pay for the additional Guard deployment.