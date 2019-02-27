Texas police serve drug warrant, gunfire leaves suspect dead

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Police say a suspect in a Central Texas drug investigation has died in an exchange of gunfire with officers serving a no-knock search warrant at a home.

Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble says one officer was slightly hurt, possibly by flying glass, during the incident around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Kimble says a no-knock warrant was issued for 40-year-old James Scott Reed because he was known to be armed and violent, with a history of making terrorist threats, robberies and assault.

A police statement says Reed began shooting as officers entered the residence and police returned fire. Reed was dead at the scene. An autopsy was ordered. A woman also inside the home faces drug-related charges.

Killeen is 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Austin.