Texas man faces charge of attempted murder of trooper

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A routine traffic stop in Louisiana has led to the arrest of a Texas man on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a state trooper.

Louisiana State Police say 25-year-old Julio R. De Los Rios, of Donna, Texas, was stopped in Calcasieu Parish around 5 a.m. Friday. A trooper began conducting a field sobriety test and De Los Rios became combative and fought with the trooper, who discharged his service weapon but did not strike him.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, De Los Rios faces resisting an officer by force, second-degree battery, DWI second offense and improper turning at an intersection. He is being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center with bond set at $115,000.

The trooper was treated for injuries sustained in the fight and released.