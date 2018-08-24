Texas man convicted in church arson

Churchgoers walk past a broken pot as they enter St. Stephen Presbyterian Church for a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) Churchgoers walk past a broken pot as they enter St. Stephen Presbyterian Church for a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) Photo: Richard W. Rodriguez, TNS

St. Stephens Presbyterian Church was vandalized on Jan. 9, 2017. Police say a suspect or suspects attempted to set the church on fire. St. Stephens Presbyterian Church was vandalized on Jan. 9, 2017. Police say a suspect or suspects attempted to set the church on fire. Photo: Google Street View

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Fort Worth man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for causing nearly $784,000 worth of damage to a church.

Thomas Britton was convicted Thursday of arson and criminal mischief for the January 2017 vandalism of St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth. The Tarrant County jury deliberated for just five minutes.

Rev. Fritz Ritsch says five fires were set in the church and many items were destroyed.

Prosecutor Vincent Giardino says the crime was "historic criminal mischief."

Britton was identified after surveillance video from the church was released to the public.

Investigators say Britton first claimed he wasn't at the church, but later said he was there on a national security mission to meet a potential terrorist. Authorities say Britton also left graffiti in an attempt to implicate a terrorist group.