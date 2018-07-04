Photo: ROB O'NEAL, AFP/Getty Images
Trey Bergman celebrates after he defended his title at the "Mile High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest" on July 4, 2018, in Key West, Florida. Bergman, a Houston attorney, consumed a 9-inch pie in one minute, 40.57 seconds. AFP PHOTO / Florida Keys News Bureau / Rob O'Neal less
Photo: ROB O'NEAL, AFP/Getty Images
Contestants in the "Mile High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest" devour their pastries on July 4, 2018, in Key West, Florida. The eating competition has become a July 4th tradition in the Florida Keys.
AFP PHOTO / Florida Keys News Bureau / Rob O'Neal less
Photo: ROB O'NEAL, AFP/Getty Images
An entrant in the "Mile High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest" buries his face in pie on July 4, 2018, in Key West, Florida. AFP PHOTO / Florida Keys News Bureau / Rob O'Neal
Photo: ROB O'NEAL, AFP/Getty Images
Contestants in the Mile High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest eat their pastries Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Key West, Fla.
Photo: Rob O'Neal, Associated Press
1894
A party in a middle class home. Plenty of drinks in evidence. The flags point to a Fourth of July celebration.
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1880's
Family group with pistols and flags ready for Fourth of July celebration.
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1905
Rear view of a man watching women in a Fourth of July Parade.
Photo: Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis Via Getty Images
1906
Child with fireworks and American flag celebrating the Fourth of July.
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1912
Chinese Dragon and Contingent in Fourth of July Parade.
Photo: Buyenlarge/Getty Images
1916
July Fourth Parade, Front Street, Nome, Alaska, 1916.
Photo: Universal History Archive/UIG Via Getty Images
1921
A Fourth of July parade down the streets of Miamitown near Cincinnati, Ohio, 1921.
Photo: Cincinnati Museum Center/Getty Images
1922
Three Boys March with Instruments on the Fourth of July Celebration; Dressed in colonial garb as the Spirit of 76.
Photo: Buyenlarge/Getty Images
1934
Edward Janssen and Margaret Bolsen hold fireworks for Fourth of July celebration.
Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
1939
A Fourth of July celebration, St. Helena's Island, S.C. celebrated by a local black community.
Photo: Buyenlarge/Getty Images
1946
The 1st Cavalry Division is shown parading down one of the main streets of Tokyo during the US Independence Day celebration in the Japanese capital. The commanding generals of the 1st Cavalry Division and the 8th Army reviewed the display of US might from a stand in front of the Imperial Hotel. less
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1949
Crowds filling the beaches of Coney Island on the Fourth of July.
Photo: Andreas Feininger/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1952
Accordion players marching in parade during the Fourth of July celebration.
Photo: Carl Iwasaki/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1952
People enjoying some fireworks during the Fourth of July celebration.
Photo: Carl Iwasaki/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1952
Contestants eating watermelons, during a Fourth of July picnic.
Photo: Carl Iwasaki/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1952
Playing tug-of-war during the Fourth of July celebration.
Photo: Carl Iwasaki/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1953
In war-torn Korea, thousands of miles from home, about ten thousand Marines marked their National Day of Independence in a sparkling Fourth of July celebration. They bought $24,000 worth of beer across the longest bar in the world fro the sake of Navy Relief as well as to celebrate the Fourth. Ten thousand hot dogs were also served. The highlight of the carnival was throwing baseballs at a target and dunking officers in the water. less
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1961
Residents of this west side neighborhood celebrated the Fourth of July with a display of American flags in front of their homes.
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1969
A young woman smiles after standing in a fire hydrant spray on Berkeley Way during the Fourth of July celebrations, Berkeley, California, July 4, 1969.
Photo: Garth Eliassen/Getty Images
1969
People dance in the spray of a fire hydrant on Berkeley Way during the Fourth of July celebrations, Berkeley, California, July 4, 1969.
Photo: Garth Eliassen/Getty Images
1976
Fireworks light up the sky above Independence Hall in Philadelphia as the nation celebrates its 200th birthday.
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1976
Trash from the annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks litters the Charles River Esplanade in Boston on July 5, 1976.
Photo: Boston Globe/Boston Globe Via Getty Images
1979
Fourth Of July celebrated somewhere in Denver.
Photo: Ed Maker/Denver Post Via Getty Images
1980
The Chow family, of Boston, watch the fireworks on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston on July 4, 1980.
Photo: Boston Globe/Boston Globe Via Getty Images
1986
President Ronald Reagan, wife Nancy and Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger waving on deck of the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy while it is in New York Harbor on Independence Day.
Photo: Diana Walker/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
1989
Children riding bicycles in an Independence Day Parade in California.
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions Of America/UIG Via Getty Images
1984
Nightitme view of fireworks as they explode above the lower Manahattan skyline during Independance Day celebrations, New York, New York, July 4, 1984. The World Trade Center is visible in the background while the scaffolding ecased Statue of Liberty is at right. less
Photo: Ted Thai/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1991
Parade watchers at the Fourth of July parade, East Shore, MD.
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions Of America/UIG Via Getty Images
1995
Two cowboys on horseback rope a steer at the Buffalo Bill Cody Stampede Fourth of July Rodeo, in Cody, Wyoming, USA.
Photo: Kevin R. Morris/Corbis/VCG Via Getty Images
1995
Willie Nelson signs the fan of a shirt during a 4th of July celebration.
Photo: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Sygma Via Getty Images
1999
Alex Hernandez (left) and Gustavo Negrete, of Patterson, N.J., are keeping their heads high under the pier on a sizzling Fourth of July at Coney Island.
Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
2009
Jorge Garcia drapes himself in the American flag as he waits for the Macy's fireworks show to begin July 4, 2009 in Weehawken, New Jersey.
Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images
2009
With the New York City skyline in the distance, people wait for the Macy's fireworks show to begin July 4, 2009 in Weehawken, New Jersey.
Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images
2009
Joey Chestnut of San Jose, California and Takeru Kobayashi of Nagano, Japan stuff hot dogs into their mouths during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on July 4, 2009 in Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. less
Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Texas attorney has won a Key lime pie-eating contest in the Florida Keys where the tart, creamy dessert originated in the late 1800s.
Defending champion Trey Bergman of Houston consumed a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream in in a minute, 40.57 seconds Wednesday, immersing his face in it since competitors couldn't use their hands.
A sweeter alternative to New York City's July 4 hotdog-eating challenge, the contest drew 25 entrants and highlighted Key West's annual Key Lime Festival.
Key lime pie was designated Florida's official pie in 2006 by the state legislature. Ingredients are condensed milk, egg yolks and the juice of tiny yellow Key limes, typically with a graham cracker crust and a meringue topping.
Other festival events included a Key Lime Pie Drop and a pie-tasting stroll.