Texas group says 2 kids reunited with families had rash

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A group helping recently reunited immigrant families in Texas says it has had two children arrive at its facility in recent weeks with a contagious rash.

Catholic Charities of San Antonio says it served two children who had scabies, a treatable skin disease often found in institutional settings like group homes. The group contacted a doctor who was able to quickly arrive and treat the children.

Another woman who recently arrived had a heavy cough and needed treatment.

CEO Antonio Fernandez said Tuesday that his staff and volunteers have served around 20 families reunited after being separated under the U.S. government's zero-tolerance policy for unauthorized border crossers.

The group puts the families up in hotels, usually for one or two days, and provides them with food and clothing.