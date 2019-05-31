Texas governor gives failed elections nominee new job

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Secretary of State David Whitley, left, arrives for his confirmation hearing in Austin, Texas. Whitley, Texas’ embattled elections chief, is on the brink of losing his job over wrongly questioning the U.S. citizenship of thousands of voters. Secretary of State David Whitley on Sunday, May 26, 2019 was set to be forced from office unless the Texas Senate confirmed his nomination. But that prospect was dimming as Democrats continued blocking a vote on the eve of the Legislature adjourning until 2021. less FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Secretary of State David Whitley, left, arrives for his confirmation hearing in Austin, Texas. Whitley, Texas’ embattled elections chief, is on the brink of losing his ... more Photo: Eric Gay, AP Photo: Eric Gay, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Texas governor gives failed elections nominee new job 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A newspaper reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has given his failed and embattled choice for chief elections officer a new job on his payroll.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman on Friday told The Dallas Morning News that David Whitley was returning to their office as a special advisor.

Whitley resigned Monday just before the former secretary of state was set to be forced out of office. Democrats blocked his confirmation in the Texas Legislature over a bungled scouring of voter rolls.

Whitley was in charge when the state wrongly questioned the U.S. citizenship of scores of voters without properly vetting a list of nearly 100,000 names. He was a longtime Abbott aide before the governor nominated him last year.

The newspaper reports that he will return to his $205,000 salary.