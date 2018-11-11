Texas deputy shot in face during standoff out of hospital

LA GRANGE, Texas (AP) — A Texas deputy who investigators say was shot in the face by a suspect while trying to serve a warrant has been discharged from an Austin hospital.

An ambulance carrying Fayette County sheriff's Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann was escorted to his home Saturday by other officers.

Lehmann was critically injured Nov. 1 during a standoff in La Grange, 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Austin. Authorities say Lehmann was shot while helping serve a warrant on a man charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Officials say Lehmann has lost vision in his left eye. Further details weren't released.

The suspect, who surrendered after about three hours, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations for the wounded deputy.