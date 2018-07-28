Texas congressman's home tops list in Austin water use

















































































AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records show U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul and his family last year used more water than any other residence served by the Austin Water district, consuming more than 1.4 million gallons.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that McCaul's home is one of 22 residences that used more than 1 million gallons of city water.

The exact amount used is not clear because the family redacts some information from public records.

A spokeswoman for the Republican congressman says he's had chronic problems with water pipes. A spokesman cited faulty water pipes in 2011 when McCaul again appeared as one of the top residential consumers of water in Austin.

The water district says the average residential consumer uses about 70,000 gallons a year.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com