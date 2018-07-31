Texas bar linked to mass shooting gives up liquor license

DALLAS (AP) — A bar that served a man before he killed eight people at a Texas home last year will give up its liquor license in a settlement with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Local Public House in Plano will cancel its permit effective Wednesday as part of a settlement approved last week. Spencer Hight had been drinking at the bar before he opened fire at the home of his estranged wife, Meredith Hight.

The bar is down the street from Meredith Hight's home, where she'd been hosting a party. Hight killed his wife and seven others before being killed by police.

Local Public House's attorney Ryan Hughes declined to comment. The bar's permit holder didn't admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

