Texas Roadhouse: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 40 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $594.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $591.7 million.

Texas Roadhouse shares have increased 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $66.81, an increase of 31 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXRH