Texas Pacific: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $52.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $6.73 per share.

The landowner posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.

Texas Pacific shares have climbed 68 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $752, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

