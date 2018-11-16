Texan gets prison, must repay $1.8M to California companies

TYLER, Texas (AP) — An East Texas woman must serve nearly seven years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $1.8 million from some California companies and using the money to build a house.

Federal prosecutors in Tyler say 49-year-old Lina Su, also known as Lina Perkins, was sentenced Thursday to 80 months and ordered to repay the money. The financial controller in June pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud.

Su split her time living in Hawkins, 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, and Los Angeles. The thefts began in 2015.

Prosecutors say Su illegally transferred funds from VIG Furniture, Airport Van Rental and ACE Medical Transport into her personal account to pay credit cards, buy land and construct a house in Texas.

Su must also forfeit vehicles and land.