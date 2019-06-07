Texan charged with intoxication manslaughter after 3 deaths

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a Dallas-area driver has been charged with being drunk and causing a fiery wreck that claimed three lives.

Arlington City Jail records show 29-year-old Jose Castro of Farmers Branch was being held without bond Friday on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook says Castro was arrested at the scene of Thursday night's wreck on eastbound Interstate 20.

Cook says a vehicle had mechanical trouble and stopped on the shoulder. A second vehicle stopped to assist and two people stepped out.

Police say Castro's vehicle hit the second vehicle, which crashed into the first. Two people who were outside and another person in one of the vehicles died.

Online jail records didn't immediately list an attorney representing Castro, who suffered minor injuries.