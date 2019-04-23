Tension emerges between Congress, 2020 Dems on impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Democrats vying for the White House in 2020 are clamoring for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

But many of their congressional colleagues, who would actually have to lead them, are more wary.

The intraparty split reveals rising tensions between those trying to set themselves apart in the packed presidential field and those worried about the logistics of a politically risky move backfiring after special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Things get murkier when considering that nowhere is there Democratic consensus on how to proceed. Opinions differ on Capitol Hill, and the 2020 field itself is divided.

Some say impeachment would distract from denying Trump a second term. Those who endorse the idea may end up energizing Democratic activists with no real way to pull it off.