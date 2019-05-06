Sysco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $440.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $14.66 billion in the period.

Sysco shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

