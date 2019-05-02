Suspect arrested in fatal attack on North Texas woman, 91

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — A North Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 91-year-old acquaintance who police say was attacked and her vehicle taken.

Wichita County jail records show 42-year-old Byron Rickard of Wichita Falls was being held without bond Thursday. Online records don't list an attorney representing Rickard, who was charged Wednesday in the death a day earlier of Ruby Ditto.

Wichita Falls police Sgt. Harold McClure says officers Sunday responded to a possible robbery and a woman with head injuries. McClure says Ditto, who owned several properties and knew Rickard, was attacked outside a house. A woman working for Ditto found her.

Ditto's vehicle and Rickard were located later Sunday. Rickard was booked on an unrelated assault count and in custody when charged with Ditto's death.