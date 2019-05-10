Stratus Properties: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $862,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period.

Stratus Properties shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRS