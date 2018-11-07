Stellus Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.6 million.

Stellus Capital shares have decreased 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCM