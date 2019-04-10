Spieth hopeful Masters memories can help him end slump

Jordan Spieth hits from the bunker to the second green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Jordan Spieth hits from the bunker to the second green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta ... more Photo: Curtis Compton, AP Photo: Curtis Compton, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Spieth hopeful Masters memories can help him end slump 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is a winner again and Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at the Masters. That's good news for Jordan Spieth, who arrived at Augusta without as much attention this year.

Spieth is in the worst slump of his young career, with no victories since the 2017 British Open. The 25-year-old hopes he can end it on this course, where he won in 2015.

Spieth says he is healthy and feeling no pressure.