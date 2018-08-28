Son of imprisoned ex-Mexican cartel leader also gets prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The son of an imprisoned former Mexican drug cartel leader must serve more than two years behind bars for falsely claiming to be a U.S. law enforcement officer and flashing a gun at a Texas bar.

Osiel Cardenas Jr. was sentenced Monday in Brownsville to 27 months. The 26-year-old Cardenas earlier this year pleaded guilty to impersonating a U.S. marshal and being a felon with a firearm.

Prosecutors say the case involved a March incident in Brownsville in which Cardenas displayed a gun and a gold-colored badge while falsely saying he was a federal agent.

His father, Osiel Cardenas Guillen, in 2010 was convicted in Texas on drug charges and sentenced to 25 years. His son in 2015 was convicted of attempting to smuggle ammunition into Mexico.