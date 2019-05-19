Some grounded Boeing 737 Max jets stored in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Some grounded Boeing 737 Max jets are being stored at a South Texas maintenance facility amid the investigation into two fatal crashes overseas.

The San Antonio Express-News reports a Boeing spokesman declined to say how many of the jets are at the 168-acre (67.989-hectare) Port San Antonio site. Paul R. Bergman says Boeing is also storing 737 Max jets at facilities around Seattle. Planes are manufactured in nearby Everett, Washington.

Bergman says the Boeing San Antonio site will temporarily store jets for inventory management. Several 737 Max jets were seen parked at the location last week.

Crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed more than 340 people and led to grounding of Max 737 jets in mid-March.

Boeing this month announced it finished updates to the flight-controlled software implicated in the crashes.

