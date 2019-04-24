Sharps Compliance: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.63. A year ago, they were trading at $4.33.

