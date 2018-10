A member of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden K9 team walks past a buried truck as they continue the search Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, along the South Llano River in Junction, Texas, for the 4 missing individuals believed to be swept away in a Monday morning flash flood. This photo was taken on the South Llano River across from the RV park in Junction, Texas, where the people were swept away from. The search for four people missing after a recreational vehicle park was overrun by raging floodwaters from a West Texas river includes a helicopter, drone and rescuers who are in boats and walking the riverbanks. (Rachel Kellner/Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via AP) less