Search continues for Texas inmate wrongly freed due to error

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from a Houston-area jail due to a clerical error.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say 30-year-old Edward Manning was released from jail late Wednesday evening in place of another inmate who had the same last name.

The other inmate was eligible for a personal recognizance bond that required no money while Manning was being held on a $20,000 bond.

After Manning's release, deputies reached him by cellphone and asked him to turn himself in, but he refused.

Manning had been jailed on a felony charge of assault-family violence.

The sheriff's office is conducting an internal review of its policies after Manning's mistaken release.