Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces

FILE - This undated file handout photo provided by the Waller County Sheriff's Office shows Sandra Bland. Cellphone video Bland took during a confrontational 2015 traffic stop in Texas with a state trooper has surfaced publicly for the first time. The 39-second clip shows the woman's perspective as the trooper draws a stun gun and orders her out of her car. (Waller County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less FILE - This undated file handout photo provided by the Waller County Sheriff's Office shows Sandra Bland. Cellphone video Bland took during a confrontational 2015 traffic stop in Texas with a state trooper has ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cellphone video Sandra Bland took during a confrontational 2015 traffic stop in Texas shows for the first time her perspective as a state trooper draws a stun gun and points it at close range while ordering her out of her car.

The 28-year-old black woman from the Chicago area was found hanging in her jail cell three days after being stopped for not signaling a lane change.

Her death and dashcam video of the white trooper trying to pull her from the car became flashpoints in the debate over the treatment of blacks by police.

But a 39-second video Bland took on her cellphone during the arrest hadn't been seen publicly until now. It was revealed by the Investigative Network, a nonprofit news organization in Texas.